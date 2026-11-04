Students participate in ABVP's 'remove anarchy, save democracy' rally at DU

New Delhi: Hundreds of students, under the banner of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), participated in a rally at the University of Delhi on Wednesday.
The organisation described the rally, titled "Remove Anarchy, Save Democracy", as a response to "disruptive and anarchic forces" allegedly trying to weaken constitutional institutions and undermine social harmony in the country. They marched from the university's Rugby Ground to Kranti Chowk.
The ABVP's Delhi unit had earlier claimed that more than 15,000 students were expected to participate in the demonstration; the final figure is yet to be confirmed. Carrying placards and raising slogans, the participants alleged that various ongoing movements were being used to promote disorder and pursue a "regime change" agenda.
The rally was held under the message "Mobocracy, Not Democracy", with the organisation calling for an end to the alleged misuse of democratic dissent to create unrest.
The student organisation alleged that certain opposition parties and organisations, including the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), were attempting to create an atmosphere of instability. It accused "some Left-wing organisations and individuals, including Neha Bora", of misleading students in the name of protest and dissent.
On Wednesday, ABVP national secretary Aditya Takiyar said students' participation would send a message in support of national unity, democracy and constitutional institutions. He alleged that attempts were made to mislead young people through divisive ideologies and foreign influence.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.