Students, parents block road in Veerampattinam over teacher shortage

PUDUCHERRY: Students and parents of the Singaravelar Government High School in Veerampattinam staged a road blockade on Thursday, marking their protest against acute shortage of teachers and demanding immediate postings ahead of the half-yearly examinations.

The school, which has around 140 students from classes 6 to 10, has been functioning without teachers for English, social science, and science for the past nine months.

According to Viswanathan, leader of the local fishermen’s committee that organised the protest, the vacancies arose after some teachers retired and others were transferred. The drawing and social science teachers posted to the school have been deputed to other schools in Thavalakuppam and Karikalampakkam, he said.