Students of Tiruchy corporation school shine on AIR Tiruchy with show on child safety

Over 30 students from Beema Nagar Corporation Middle School, Marsingpet, showcased their creativity and social consciousness on All India Radio Tiruchy 102.1 Rainbow FM on October 11, ahead of the International Day for Child Protection. The special broadcast, aired at 2:30 pm on Saturday, was entirely conducted by the students, featuring songs, poems, and talks focused on child safety and women's empowerment.

The highlight of the programme was a collection of original songs written by teacher Rockland, composed and sung by the students, conveying strong messages on the importance of educating women and children.

“Music helps convey powerful messages easily. The students enjoyed every moment and took pride in singing about education and equality,” said Rockland. Students also presented speeches on topics such as good touch and bad touch, women's safety, and the achievements of women who triumphed over adversity.

They recited poems and stories highlighting children's rights and the 1098 child helpline. "The children had been preparing for two weeks for the special broadcast," said K C Renuka, a Class 3 teacher. Headmaster A R Sirajudeen said the experience gave the children newfound confidence.

"It's a proud moment to see our students spread awareness through radio and perform before a large audience," he said. Regular FM listener N Periasamy, who tuned in to the show, said the student's enthusiasm and awareness made the session both educational and inspiring.