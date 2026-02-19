Students of rural government colleges bear the brunt of guest lecturers' protest in TN

TIRUCHY: With guest lecturers in government arts and science colleges across the district heeding to a statewide protest call and boycotting classes since Monday, students in institutions located in rural areas are facing the brunt owing to their greater dependence on such contractual teaching staff.

As part of a statewide protest pressing for the implementation of a five-point charter of demands that includes pay revision and job security, guest lecturers in government colleges across Tiruchy intensified their agitation earlier this week by abstaining from handling classes.

A section of the faculty members has also left for Chennai to participate in a larger state-level demonstration.

While colleges located within city limits reported limited disruption due to the availability of permanent faculty members, nearly half the classes scheduled in a day in several rural institutions, particularly in undergraduate courses in which guest faculty members handle the bulk of teaching hours, have taken a hit.