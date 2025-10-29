Students of govt schools in UP to go on educational visits across India

The Secondary Education Department has launched an exposure visit initiative for students of Classes 9 to 12 studying in government secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh.
The programme aims to offer students practical learning opportunities beyond the classroom while giving them a glimpse of other states’ culture, history, language, and achievements.
Under the scheme, 60 students from each district will be selected for a five-day visit to educational institutions outside Uttar Pradesh.
The initiative seeks to enhance students’ understanding of diversity and help them build leadership skills, confidence, and a sense of community and brotherhood.
According to directives issued by Additional State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha, VK Pandey, all exposure visits must be completed by November 30.
A four-member committee headed by the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) will select students based on academic performance and willingness to participate.
The committee will also appoint an in-charge and co-in-charge—drawn from principals, headmasters, lecturers, or assistant teachers—to accompany and guide the students during the tour.
If female students are part of the group, at least one of the in-charges must be a woman. Parents’ written consent and DIOS-issued identity cards will be mandatory for all participants.