Students of govt schools in UP to go on educational visits across India

The initiative seeks to enhance students’ understanding of diversity and help them build leadership skills, confidence, and a sense of community and brotherhood.
The Secondary Education Department has launched an exposure visit initiative for students of Classes 9 to 12 studying in government secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh.

The programme aims to offer students practical learning opportunities beyond the classroom while giving them a glimpse of other states’ culture, history, language, and achievements.

Under the scheme, 60 students from each district will be selected for a five-day visit to educational institutions outside Uttar Pradesh.

According to directives issued by Additional State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha, VK Pandey, all exposure visits must be completed by November 30.

A four-member committee headed by the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) will select students based on academic performance and willingness to participate.

The committee will also appoint an in-charge and co-in-charge—drawn from principals, headmasters, lecturers, or assistant teachers—to accompany and guide the students during the tour.

If female students are part of the group, at least one of the in-charges must be a woman. Parents’ written consent and DIOS-issued identity cards will be mandatory for all participants.

