Students must become good human beings: Tripura CM

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that academic excellence alone is not enough, asserting that students must first become good human beings and dedicate themselves to the welfare of society and the nation.
The Chief Minister also launched a sharp attack on the CPI (M), alleging that during its rule the state witnessed an atmosphere of fear and political intimidation that adversely affected the education system and deprived students of a conducive learning environment.
Saha made the remarks while addressing a felicitation programme to honour students who successfully passed this year’s Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations.
Congratulating the students, the Chief Minister said their success was the outcome of perseverance and determination, supported by their families, teachers and educational institutions. He noted that achievements were the result of hard work and dedication, while parents, teachers and institutions played a significant role.
He added that a healthy academic environment was equally important, as without it students could not concentrate on their studies or realise their full potential.
Recalling his own student days, Saha said the educational atmosphere in the state during the 1970s was far from ideal. He stated that students used to live in fear while going to school, political slogans were painted on school walls, and statues of Rabindranath Tagore and other great personalities were vandalised. Such an atmosphere discouraged students from focusing on education.
The Chief Minister alleged that such incidents were particularly common during the CPI (M)’s tenure in power. He said their ideology was different and they never truly respected many of India’s great personalities, citing their attitude towards icons like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Swami Vivekananda. He added that when institutions were affected by fear and political disturbances, students could not perform to their full potential.
Saha claimed that the situation changed significantly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office. He said that after PM Modi came to power, the country witnessed a new focus on education, values and nation-building.
He pointed out that International Yoga Day is now observed worldwide because of India’s initiative, which encourages people to understand themselves through yoga and lead healthier lives.
He warned that student life is a period when many young people can be misled, noting that even today, several international conspiracies seek to negatively influence youth.
Expressing concern over the growing menace of drug abuse, the Chief Minister said the state government has launched an uncompromising campaign against narcotics to safeguard the younger generation. He stressed that drug addiction was destroying the future of youth and said the government was fighting the menace with determination. He urged students to remain on the path of honesty, inspire others, work for the welfare of people, love the country and actively participate in social service.
Highlighting the state’s progress in the education and healthcare sectors, Saha said the government has undertaken several initiatives to expand higher education opportunities so that students need not leave Tripura to pursue professional courses.
He noted that Tripura now has a dental college, that MBBS seats have increased, and that more seats will be added in the coming years. He added that the government is also working to establish Ayurvedic and Homoeopathy colleges, along with a pharmacy college, ensuring that students can pursue quality professional education within the state itself.
Emphasising the importance of character-building alongside academic achievement, the Chief Minister urged students to become responsible citizens committed to the service of society and the nation. He said that while students may secure excellent marks and become successful in their careers, above all they must become good human beings.
He added that the youth of today carry the responsibility of shaping the future of Tripura and the nation, and that along with knowledge and professional success, values, integrity, discipline and social responsibility are essential for building a strong and prosperous India.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.