Lok Sabha: KC Venugopal seeks debate, says Pradhan should resign

New Delhi: Congress MP KC Venugopal on Wednesday moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha demanding that the Union Education Minister be called upon to make a suo motu statement explaining the paper leak incidents in his tenure.



Congress General Secretary demanded that Dharmendra Pradhan must take moral and constitutional responsibility and tender his resignation.

"The Government must discuss the NEET and CBSE Issue, examination-related suicides and the crisis in the education sector. Withdrawal of all cases against the students and youth who were peacefully protesting yesterday," he wrote.

He asserted that not a single arrest of importance has been made in the paper leak incidents.

"Despite the magnitude of this fraud, not a single meaningful arrest or criminal action has been taken against the responsible individuals, coaching syndicates, or officials. Furthermore, despite presiding over an examination system that has repeatedly failed India's students," Venugopal wrote while adding that Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, "continues to hold office without any accountability being fixed, in gross violation of the basic principle of ministerial responsibility"



Congress MP Hibi Eiden on Wednesday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha for discussion over police action against students protesting near Parliament.

The MP from Ernakulam said the House cannot remain a "silent spectator to the disturbing reports of thousands of students being subjected to lathicharge and tear gas while peacefully protesting against what they describe as deficiencies in the country's education and examination system."