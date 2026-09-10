Students lock gates of technical university in Himachal's Hamirpur

Shimla: Activists of the ABVP unit of Himachal Pradesh Technical University, Hamirpur, who have been on a hunger strike for 22 days demanding the appointment of a permanent vice-chancellor, better hostel facilities and resolution of other issues, locked the university gates on Thursday, students said.
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists said they will continue the agitation until the university acts on the students' legitimate demands, like ending the self-financing model and improving canteen services.
The ABVP said the Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) campus gates will remain closed until the university resolves students' issues.
Bhawani Singh, president of the ABVP Hamirpur unit, said students will raise their voices until a senior government official, a university senate member, or the Technical Education Minister meets them.
He said the vice-chancellor post has been vacant for a long time.
"Even after almost two years, the government and administration have failed to appoint a vice-chancellor, which raises serious questions about their functioning," Singh said.
The ABVP leader said because the HPTU operates under a self-financing model, students are charged exorbitant fees. He questioned why the HPTU places such a heavy financial burden on students when similar courses are available at other institutions for significantly lower fees.
Akriti Sharma, a student, said HPTU, the state's only technical university, relies entirely on student fees but fails to provide better facilities.
Protesting students said if the state government does not address the situation, they will launch a state-level agitation.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.