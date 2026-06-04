Students key to realising 'Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision', says MoS Murugan during Mizoram visit

Aizawl: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L Murugan, on Wednesday underscored the pivotal role of students in achieving the government's vision of building an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) and transforming the country into a fully developed nation by 2047.
Murugan, who is on a two-day visit to Kolasib district in northern Mizoram, interacted with students and highlighted India's roadmap towards becoming a developed nation by the centenary year of Independence.
He emphasised that the younger generation would be instrumental in realising the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.
Union Minister Murugan, accompanied by Kolasib Deputy Commissioner H. Dolianbuaia, Superintendent of Police Lalrinpuia Varte, and other officials, visited several government initiatives and educational institutions across the district.
He began his visit at the Regional Sports Training Centre (RSTC) at Saidan, where trainees showcased their skills through a football exhibition match.
The Union Minister also held discussions with officials on measures required for the further development and strengthening of the sports training facility.
Union Minister Murugan later launched the "Khet Bachao Abhiyan", an initiative of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), and stressed the importance of producing healthy agricultural crops through sustainable farming practices.
He highlighted the need to continuously equip farmers with modern technologies and innovative agricultural practices to enhance productivity as well as crop quality.
The Union Minister said that the campaign aims to promote chemical fertiliser-free cultivation, provide farmers with practical and advanced agricultural knowledge, and educate them on maintaining healthy soil for sustainable farming and land development.
During the programme, he also released a publication prepared by ICAR experts titled "Weather-Based Agro-Advisories for Climate-Resilient Farming in Mizoram: A Compilation of Success Stories".
The publication documents successful climate-resilient agricultural practices and advisory services tailored to the state's farming conditions.
The Union Minister subsequently visited PM Government Model Primary School-I in Kolasib, a PM SHRI (PM Schools for Rising India) institution.
Interacting with students, he spoke about India's preparations for becoming a developed country by 2047 and reiterated that students would play a crucial role in achieving that goal through education, innovation and nation-building efforts.
At Diakkawn High School in Kolasib, NCC cadets accorded a ceremonial welcome to the Union Minister with a parade, while students presented colourful Mizo cultural performances.
He was also shown practical demonstrations of vocational courses being imparted under the framework of the National Education Policy (NEP), aimed at enhancing employability and skill development among students.
Union Minister Murugan later interacted with teachers and students and reviewed the implementation of educational initiatives.
The Union Minister also visited the Anganwadi Centre at Kolasib Vengthar, functioning under the Thingdawl Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Project.
During the visit, he interacted with Anganwadi workers, children and parents, and reviewed the services being provided under the flagship child welfare and nutrition programme.
The visit reflected the Centre's focus on strengthening education, sports, agriculture and child development initiatives in Mizoram, while encouraging greater community participation in national development programmes.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.