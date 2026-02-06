Students’ innovations key to shaping Kerala’s future: CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that students’ innovative ideas would play a crucial role in shaping the state's future, stressing the need to combine education with efforts to address real-life social challenges.

Inaugurating the ‘CM–YIP Meet’ here, an interaction programme with winners of the Young Innovators Programme (YIP), the Chief Minister said it was encouraging to see students identifying societal needs at a young age and working towards practical solutions.

From challenges faced within households to issues related to travel and health, students are engaging with a wide range of concerns, which in turn strengthens their self-confidence.