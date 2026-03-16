Students’ innovation vital for building a developed India: TN Governor Arlekar at IIT-M

The two-day expo, organised by the School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at IIT Madras, is the institute’s flagship event to showcase student innovations and startups.

More than 45 student innovation teams from the Centre for Innovation (CFI), the institute’s student-run technology body, are presenting their projects.

Over 30 early-stage startups from Nirmaan, the pre-incubation programme of IIT Madras, are also displaying their ideas and products.

Speaking at the event, IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti said the institute aims to support at least 100 deeptech startups every year.