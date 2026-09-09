Students in Nanded urged to stay away from drugs, follow traffic rules

Nanded: Students should stay away from drugs, discourage their friends from substance abuse, strictly follow traffic rules and use the Dial 112 emergency service whenever necessary, a senior official said on Wednesday.
Speaking at an awareness event at Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University here, he also cautioned students about the growing risks associated with excessive social media use, cybercrime and threats emerging through digital platforms.
Drug abuse not only damages an individual's health but also adversely affects families and society, said Nanded Superintendent of Police Neelabh Rohan and also appealed to youngsters to follow road safety rules and make appropriate use of Dial 112, the emergency response service.
Another official urged women to remain aware of their legal rights and called upon students to promote awareness about women's safety and relevant laws in their communities.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.