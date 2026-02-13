Students in India scoop all three categories in global Cambridge Schools Science Competition

The International Education group at Cambridge University Press & Assessment (Cambridge) has announced that, for the first time in its Science Competition’s history, one country has won all three global awards.
The achievement showcases how Cambridge IGCSE and Cambridge O Level students are turning classroom learning into real-world solutions in sustainability, engineering, and scientific research, acquiring skills that will equip them for university and the workplace.
Head Judge Charlie Pettit, Teaching Associate at the Faculty of Education, University of Cambridge, praised the quality of submissions, noting that judges often adopted a “peer review” approach, evaluating each team’s research with the academic rigour typically found in university settings.
The Best in World award was presented to a team from Jayshree Periwal International School, Rajasthan—Lavanya Sharma, Tanishka Goyal, Ritika Mittal, Yashkit Jain, Aarna Arora, and Aishna Goyal—for their investigation into compounds extracted from Helianthus annuus (wild sunflower) and their potential to inhibit plant growth.
The research proposes an eco-friendly alternative to chemical herbicides. Judges described their work as an “exceptionally professional study,” commending their clear explanations of allelochemicals and environmental advantages.
Team member Ritika Mittal said the experience strengthened her research skills and boosted her confidence for university-level study.
The school’s Principal, Manisha Razdan, said, “We celebrate this achievement as a strong example of purposeful scientific inquiry in action. The work highlights students’ ability to apply critical thinking and research skills to real-world challenges around sustainability, moving beyond content knowledge to evidence-based reasoning. It reflects the Cambridge learner attributes in practice—curiosity, collaboration, reflection, and responsible decision-making. Opportunities like this position science as impactful, ethical, and globally relevant. By valuing inquiry and rigour, such platforms help develop future-ready learners who understand both the power of scientific thinking and the responsibility that comes with it.”
The Sustainability Award went to Shreeya Sahi, Rooppreet Kaur, and Anahhat Khosa from FirstSteps World School, Chandigarh, for their project exploring low-cost filtration techniques using materials such as moringa, alum, and layered filters to address unsafe drinking water.
The students expressed gratitude for the opportunity to conduct hands-on laboratory experiments and gain a deeper understanding of community water challenges.
The Engineering Award was presented to Vidhathri Vaidya, Vineet Pulsay, and R. Tharikha from Deccan International School, Bengaluru, for their project on improving the energy efficiency of their school building by using low-cost phase change materials, including paraffin wax, to enhance thermal regulation.
The team said the recognition significantly boosted their confidence and interest in scientific applications.
The competition highlighted the growing importance of climate change education among school learners aged 14 to 16, who conducted independent scientific investigations linked to sustainability. These global achievements come nearly two years after the launch of Cambridge’s climate literacy programme, Climate Quest, which helps students in India develop climate awareness and engage with sustainability topics.
The wide range of submissions highlighted how Cambridge learners are nurtured to be curious, reflective, innovative, and responsible, with a strong focus on problem-solving and evidence-based reasoning. From examining environmental stress on soil to exploring sustainable scientific solutions, learners demonstrated both conceptual understanding and meaningful real-world application.
To further strengthen science learning in India, Cambridge South Asia introduced a regionally aligned Science Competition for Lower Secondary learners.
More than 90 schools across India participated in its inaugural edition, submitting final project reports after completing 14 hours of investigation.
Four schools—City Montessori School Gomti Nagar Extension Campus II, Delhi Public School Nacharam, Omkar Cambridge International School, and Teoler Unbounded—were recognised as regional winners.
Commenting on the achievements, Vinay Sharma, Regional Director, South Asia, said, “These achievements show how Cambridge’s approach to curriculum and teaching and learning is equipping learners with the skills they need for the future. Our schools are bringing this vision to life through meaningful, hands-on engagement, and the achievements of their learners is a powerful reminder of what is possible when the right guidance, learning resources, and curiosity come together.”