Students in India scoop all three categories in global Cambridge Schools Science Competition

The International Education group at Cambridge University Press & Assessment (Cambridge) has announced that, for the first time in its Science Competition’s history, one country has won all three global awards.

The achievement showcases how Cambridge IGCSE and Cambridge O Level students are turning classroom learning into real-world solutions in sustainability, engineering, and scientific research, acquiring skills that will equip them for university and the workplace.

Head Judge Charlie Pettit, Teaching Associate at the Faculty of Education, University of Cambridge, praised the quality of submissions, noting that judges often adopted a “peer review” approach, evaluating each team’s research with the academic rigour typically found in university settings.