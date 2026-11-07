Students in Belgrade join Serbia's post-election cleanup wave

Belgrade: Serbia's capital Belgrade has been getting a makeover after a youth-led movement's victory over a long-ruling strongman and his government in Oct 25 elections.

Activists and residents in various parts of the city - and elsewhere in the Balkan country - have self-organised to paint over anti-student graffiti that were scribbled on buildings during the tense campaign ahead of the ballot.

The daily painting effort started almost immediately after the Students' List movement toppled former President Aleksandar Vucic 's right-wing Serbian Progressive Party. It was seen as a reflection of a sense of solidarity that swept the country following 14 years of Vucic's authoritarian rule.