Students holds referendum on whether JNU VC should be removed

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) conducted a student referendum on Tuesday on whether "the university's vice chancellor should be removed".

The voting that was held throughout the day in 16 booths was overseen by former members of the JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA).

According to instructions for the referendum released by JNUSU, students were required to vote "yes" or "no" on the ballot paper on the removal of VC Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit.

"Students were given an opportunity to express their opinion on whether the VC should continue in her position or be removed and the high turnout proved that students want to be heard. Around 3,000 students came to vote," former JNUSU president Nitish Kumar told PTI.