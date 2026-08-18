Karan Bhushan Singh slams Soren govt over JPSC-JSSC row

Gonda: BJP MP Karan Bhushan Singh on Tuesday said the protest by the students in Jharkhand over the alleged irregularities in government recruitment exams is justified.



Speaking to ANI, Bhushan said, "The protest by these students is justified because their future is being jeopardised; there are now demands for a CBI inquiry, yet there is an attempt to avoid it. They should not play with the students' future or try to shield any powerful figures involved."



Also, on the Jharkhand government's decision to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination, BJP MP Bhola Singh told ANI, "It took them (Jharkhand govt) a long time to understand the demands of the students when they had been protesting for long. The government should have taken an early decision. It is good that students' demands have been accepted now."