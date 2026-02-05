Students from India achieve top results in Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards

Cambridge University Press & Assessment has announced the winners of the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards in India, recognising exceptional academic achievement by secondary school students in the November 2024, March and June 2025 Cambridge examination series.
A total of 72 students were recognised from the November 2024 examinations, while 155 students received awards from the March and June 2025 series.
More than 227 students across India will receive awards for outstanding performance in Cambridge IGCSE™, International AS & A Level examinations. Among them are 86 students who secured the highest marks in the world and 107 students who achieved the highest marks in India in a single subject.
In the ‘Top in the World’ category, 85 per cent of awardees were from Mathematics, Science and English disciplines. The examination series also witnessed increased demand for foreign languages such as Spanish, German, French, Chinese and Arabic at the AS & A Level stages.
The Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards programme celebrates the achievements of students taking Cambridge International examinations in over 40 countries worldwide. Cambridge qualifications are widely recognised by leading universities and are designed to equip learners with critical thinking skills, independent research capabilities and strong subject knowledge.
Vinay Sharma, Regional Director, South Asia for International Education at Cambridge, said the awards reflect the dedication and perseverance of learners in India. He noted that the programme recognises the highest levels of academic performance globally and also acknowledges the crucial role played by teachers and parents in supporting student success.
The awards also recognise learners who achieved ‘High Achievement’ distinctions for subjects that are less widely taken in India, as well as students who secured the highest cumulative marks across multiple subjects.
Award recipients outperformed thousands of candidates worldwide who appeared for Cambridge examinations.
The awards ceremony was attended by representatives from two UK university branch campuses in India. University of York Mumbai, a campus of the University of York UK, a Russell Group institution, announced three scholarships for Outstanding Cambridge Learner Award recipients seeking admission for the 2026–2027 academic year.
The scholarships offer a full waiver of tuition fees for the first year of study and will be available for the BSc (Honours) Computer Science, BSc (Honours) Economics and BA (Honours) Business of the Creative Industries programmes.
University of Liverpool Bengaluru, a campus of the University of Liverpool UK, also a Russell Group institution, announced that Cambridge International A Level students who are Outstanding Cambridge Learner Award recipients will be considered for five University of Liverpool Bengaluru–Cambridge Scholarship Awards starting in 2026.
These scholarships will provide a tuition fee reduction for the first year of study, subject to meeting entry requirements.
The Cambridge Scholarship Awards underscore the universities’ commitment to recognising academic excellence among Cambridge learners and supporting their progression to higher education and future professional success.