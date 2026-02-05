Students from India achieve top results in Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards

Cambridge University Press & Assessment has announced the winners of the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards in India, recognising exceptional academic achievement by secondary school students in the November 2024, March and June 2025 Cambridge examination series.

A total of 72 students were recognised from the November 2024 examinations, while 155 students received awards from the March and June 2025 series.

More than 227 students across India will receive awards for outstanding performance in Cambridge IGCSE™, International AS & A Level examinations. Among them are 86 students who secured the highest marks in the world and 107 students who achieved the highest marks in India in a single subject.