Students Forum seeks FIR in Delhi over racial abuse viral video; Tripura Police file case

New Delhi: The Tripura Students Forum Delhi on Thursday submitted a formal complaint to the Delhi Police, seeking registration of an FIR and an urgent investigation into an alleged incident of sexual assault, racial harassment and humiliation of an individual from Tripura, reportedly depicted in a video circulating on social media.

The development comes after Union Minister Kiren Rijiju raised the issue on social media. Meanwhile, Tripura Police are registering a case under relevant legal provisions, and further action will be taken in accordance with the law.

In its complaint, the Tripura Students Forum Delhi (TSF'D) sought the police's urgent intervention, expressing concern over the alleged treatment of the individual by a social media content creator.