CBSE: Students face issues accessing scanned answer scripts on board website

Bhubaneswar: Students unhappy with their CBSE Class XII results this year faced difficulties on Tuesday in accessing the Board's online services for scanned answer scripts and reverification.
CBSE has opened the facility for students to obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets from May 19 to 22. The Board said students can review their answer books themselves and report any identifiable discrepancies, if found.The process for verification of marks, discrepancy reporting and re-evaluation will begin later, from May 26 to 29, 2026. However, several students complained of technical glitches on the Board's portal.
Mahin Dash, a Class XII student of a private school, said he expected to score around 92 to 93 per cent in the examination but secured nearly 85 per cent. "When I tried to apply for reverification, I couldn't do it as either the captcha was not working or the site failed to respond. I tried multiple times from 11 am onwards but couldn't apply," he said.
Another student, Vipul Sahu, said the rechecking and re-evaluation options were not activated in the post-exam activity section of the Board's website. "It was showing that 'rechecking and re-evaluation' will be activated 'as per schedule'," he said.Vipul also pointed out that the marking scheme, which students need to compare with their answer scripts before deciding on re-evaluation, had not yet been uploaded even after the rechecking window opened.
In some cases, students who managed to register for re-evaluation also reported payment failures during the application process.Officials of CBSE Bhubaneswar region could be reached for their comments in the matter. However, CBSE on the day extended the deadline for obtaining scanned copy till May 19.