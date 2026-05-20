CBSE: Students face issues accessing scanned answer scripts on board website

Another student, Vipul Sahu, said the rechecking and re-evaluation options were not activated in the post-exam activity section of the Board's website. "It was showing that 'rechecking and re-evaluation' will be activated 'as per schedule'," he said.Vipul also pointed out that the marking scheme, which students need to compare with their answer scripts before deciding on re-evaluation, had not yet been uploaded even after the rechecking window opened.