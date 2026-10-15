Students eyeing career in space science after Shubhanshu Shukla's feat: Aerospace start-up CEO

New Delhi: Career in space science is the new craze among students after astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla became the first Indian to visit the International Space Station, according to Srimathy Kesan, Founder and CEO, Space Kidz India.

The Chennai-based aerospace and defence start-up is a pioneer in design, fabrication and launch of small satellites, spacecraft and ground systems.

"Cosmonaut Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma was the first one from India who went to space in 1984. Now we have Shubhanshu Shukla, Group Captain, who went up... and that has become a massive craze among children. Everybody wants to go up there," Kesan said here during a panel discussion on 'Building a Better Future'.