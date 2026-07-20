"Students demand Pradhan's resignation": Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain ahead of Monsoon Session



He alleged that students protesting at Jantar Mantar were removed forcefully and said Congress and its student wing NSUI organised the 'Chhatron ki goonj' programme across the country in support of them.

"Protests and hunger strikes have been ongoing at Jantar Mantar for days now. They were removed forcefully. Supporting the students, Congress and NSUI have conducted 'Chhatron ki goonj' program across the country," he said.

Hussain further claimed that students across the country have demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and said the party would raise the issue in Parliament.