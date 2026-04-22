Jammu students hold solidarity march on Pahalgam attack anniversary

Kupwara: Around 2000 students and members of the civil society took out solidarity marches in Tangdhar, on the first anniversary of the 22nd April 2025, Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Students were seen holding the national flag of India and posters in hand written "Stop terror attack", "We condemn attack on tourists" and "We stand for innocent tourists".

Students from Shiksha Niketan High School gathered to pay tribute to the 26 innocent lives lost in the Pahalgam attack. The event also coincided with Earth Day, highlighting the dual themes of mourning the victims of terrorism and celebrating Mother Earth while addressing plastic pollution.

The ceremony included a 5-minute silence and prayer, emphasising solidarity against terrorism and a commitment to peace. The students expressed their support for the nation and voiced their opposition to terrorism.

While paying tribute to the victims, a student said that on this day last year, several families lost their loved ones. Kashmir, often referred to as "heaven on earth," was struck by a terror attack that claimed innocent lives.

She further said, "Twenty-six people lost their lives in the attack, sacrificing themselves in the name of the country. The attackers not only took away their loved ones but also left a permanent void in their families. May God bless the departed souls.

Another student said that in the attack, children lost their fathers, mothers lost their sons, and wives lost their husbands. "Today, we pay tribute to the lives we lost and raise our voice against terrorism," the student said.

Earlier, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday paid tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and reaffirmed the country's resolve to fight terrorism in all its forms, marking one year since the deadly incident that claimed 26 lives.

In a post on X, the Vice President said, "I solemnly remember the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

"He added that the loss continues to be deeply felt, stating, "The innocent lives lost in that gruesome and dastardly act of terror remain etched in our collective memory. I pay heartfelt tributes to those we lost and stand in solidarity with their families, whose grief is immeasurable. They will forever be remembered."Reiterating India's commitment against terrorism, he said, "Such acts of brutality can never shake our resolve to uphold peace, unity, and the enduring values of humanity."He further added, "We remain firm in our determination to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.