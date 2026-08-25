Students’ body invited for talks with govt: Meghalaya CM

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Monday said the state government has formally invited the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) for talks on its five‑point agenda, while making it clear that legal proceedings against arrested members of the outfit would continue as per law.
Talking to reporters, Sangma said the government had officially communicated with the KSU and expected a response by Monday evening or Tuesday. “We will discuss all five agendas and the points,” he said, adding that several issues raised by the organisation were already being addressed by the government.
Responding to allegations that the government had failed to act on the KSU’s demands, Sangma attributed the differences largely to a communication gap. He said the government would clarify its position on all the issues during a joint meeting with KSU representatives and reiterated that the administration had been responding to demands from various organisations wherever action was possible.
On the KSU’s demand for the release of arrested leaders and withdrawal of MMPO/MPDA provisions invoked against them, Sangma said the government could not interfere with the legal process. “The law will take its own course,” he said, stressing that governance cannot be altered because a particular organisation or individual is involved.
On the investigation into the August 19 violence, the Chief Minister said he would review the latest status but maintained that authorities had already identified five masked miscreants and initiated action against them. He said further steps would be taken to bring all those responsible for triggering the violence to justice.
Asked about tighter rules for rallies and processions, Sangma said the government would strengthen the existing terms and conditions imposed while granting permission for such events. Rejecting allegations of intelligence failure during the bike rally, the Chief Minister said authorities had deployed personnel along different routes but faced difficulties because of the scale and geographical spread of the incidents.
He said the administration had proceeded on the understanding that the rally would remain peaceful, based on assurances received beforehand. Sangma described the conduct and scale of violence by the alleged miscreants as unprecedented, saying even members of the public were shocked by what happened. He maintained that the authorities were aware of the situation but were caught off guard by the magnitude and sudden escalation of the incidents.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.