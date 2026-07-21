"Why has Dharmendra Pradhan not resigned yet?": Congress's Supriya Shrinate asks over student protests

New Delhi (ANI): Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Monday demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and other issues faced by students and asked what decisions Union Health Minister can take following his meeting with a CJP delegation.

She said people want that Pradhan should resign. "In what capacity is JP Nadda meeting them - is he the Education Minister or the Home Minister or the PM? What decisions can JP Nadda take? Students are protesting; why can't Dharmendra Pradhan meet them? What is he afraid of, and why doesn't he have the morality to resign? The whole country wants the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan; I want to know why his resignation is not happening," she asked.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda met a CJP delegation, which submitted three demands, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, "release" of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is in a hospital, and compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of NEET aspirants who allegedly lost their lives.

The CJP delegation said the minister assured them that the demands would be conveyed at the appropriate level. The CJP said its protest would continue until the Education Minister resigns.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk said he would continue his hunger strike until youth leaders were allowed to meet Members of Parliament or were permitted to meet him at Safdarjung Hospital.