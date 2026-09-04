Student with 90% disability who once missed school trip to IIT Madras secures admission

New Delhi: In 2025, 17-year-old J Santhosh could not join his classmates for a school trip to IIT Madras because of his 90 per cent spinal muscular disability and cerebral palsy since birth. A year later, he is the only one in his class to secure admission in one of India's top engineering institute's BS Degree programme in Data Science and Applications.
The dream of studying at IIT Madras began after Santhosh's classmates returned from their school visit to the institute. Their accounts of the campus and experience sparked his interest in pursuing an education there.
He initially planned to prepare for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), but his health difficulties made that route challenging. Instead, he concentrated on his school studies and eventually emerged as the Class 12 topper at his school.
According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, United States, Spinal Muscular Atrophy is a group of inherited genetic conditions that destroy motor neurons, leading to progressive muscle weakness and wasting.
"I began researching the course and discovered the 'IITM For All' initiative through a motivational video by Hari Krishnan, Head of Social Initiatives & Outreach at IIT Madras. The video encouraged me to explore the programme and consider an opportunity I had not previously known was available," he told PTI.
"I reached out to Tamil Nadu volunteers, a NGO which helped me with the application process. Hari Krishnan sir also visited my home, offered guidance and helped resolve the application-related issue. The volunteers subsequently assisted me with training and preparation for the qualifier examination," he said.
After appearing for the qualifiers, Santhosh cleared the examination in his second attempt and secured his place in the IIT Madras programme.
The admission also offers an academic route that can accommodate his circumstances.
The Data Science and Applications programme's flexibility means he can pursue much of his education from home, something that was particularly important given his disability.
"Dreams don't always follow an easy path - but determination can take you where you aspire to be. J Santhosh, who has 90 pc spinal muscular disability and cerebral palsy since birth, has secured admission to IIT Madras' four-year BS programme in Data Science and Applications," IIT Madras said in a post on X.
"After missing his school's IIT Madras visit last year, Santhosh has now earned his place at the institute after clearing the qualifiers on his second attempt. The son of an auto driver, he discovered the programme through NGO TN Volunteers and chose a course that could largely be pursued from home," it added.
Through the "IIT-M for All" initiative, he will receive in-person support from TN Volunteers during the initial stages, including AI training, while they also bear his first-year tuition expenses.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.