Student visa curbs may hurt America’s innovation: US Congressmen

Washington: A bipartisan group of US lawmakers has urged the Trump administration to retain the existing visa framework for international students and scholars, warning that proposed restrictions could damage America’s technological edge, economic competitiveness and research leadership.

In a letter sent to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought, four members of Congress cautioned against replacing the current “Duration of Status” system for F-1 and J-1 visa holders with a fixed four-year admission period.

The letter was signed by Representatives Sam Liccardo, Jay Obernolte, Maria Salazar and Raja Krishnamoorthi. The lawmakers said the current system provides flexibility for “long-term study, research, and workforce development in the United States,” especially in science, technology, engineering and mathematics programmes where doctoral studies often last beyond six years.