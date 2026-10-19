Student turns clinic observations into system that translates lab jargon for patients

What MediTrack Does

In the MediTrack app, patients simply upload a photo or PDF of their lab report in whatever format is available. The platform then extracts the key values, compares them to other references, and even checks for changes from previous reports if available.

Using this information, it gives a personalised and simple explanation of what the report says in a video or voice format in the patient’s preferred Indian language. The explanation lays out what’s normal, what factors might need attention, and what questions they could bring to their doctor. This saves them time and reduces their anxiety.

I designed MediTrack especially for elderly users in smaller towns. For them, typing questions into ChatGPT or Google isn’t intuitive. Using a chat interface in English can also be stressful. So I decided to use WhatsApp since most patients are already familiar with it.

MediTrack also verbally provides the results, so the process is simplified, and any anxiety with technology is alleviated. This voice technology was developed with help from ShunyaLabs, a company in Gurugram where I interned. They’ve created models that understand the unique speech patterns of Indian users. For many users, the first challenge is the language itself. So focusing on local languages, regional terms, and speech patterns will help make it more effective for patients and hospitals.