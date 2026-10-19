Student turns clinic observations into system that translates lab jargon for patients

Written by Kabir Gupta, 12th Grade
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How MediTrack Is Teaching Medical Reports to Speak India's Languages
In India, patients often get their lab reports before they can discuss them with a doctor. Many are left trying to understand confusing English medical terms with no one around to help them. After seeing this at my grandfather’s clinic, I decided to create MediTrack to help them address this problem.
At my grandfather’s clinic in Muzaffarnagar, it became a pattern where I’d see anxious patients in the waiting room. They would have reports filled with technical and unclear terms, all waiting in line for their consultations. The patients would often assume the worst long before a doctor could explain what the report meant.
This led me to MediTrack.
What MediTrack Does
In the MediTrack app, patients simply upload a photo or PDF of their lab report in whatever format is available. The platform then extracts the key values, compares them to other references, and even checks for changes from previous reports if available.
Using this information, it gives a personalised and simple explanation of what the report says in a video or voice format in the patient’s preferred Indian language. The explanation lays out what’s normal, what factors might need attention, and what questions they could bring to their doctor. This saves them time and reduces their anxiety.
I designed MediTrack especially for elderly users in smaller towns. For them, typing questions into ChatGPT or Google isn’t intuitive. Using a chat interface in English can also be stressful. So I decided to use WhatsApp since most patients are already familiar with it.
MediTrack also verbally provides the results, so the process is simplified, and any anxiety with technology is alleviated. This voice technology was developed with help from ShunyaLabs, a company in Gurugram where I interned. They’ve created models that understand the unique speech patterns of Indian users. For many users, the first challenge is the language itself. So focusing on local languages, regional terms, and speech patterns will help make it more effective for patients and hospitals.
What’s Next for MediTrack
The project got a feature at the Digital Desh Pitch Competition and a top 2% global ranking at the Blue Ocean Student Entrepreneurship Competition. But what mattered to me was the impact it had on patients. MediTrack has analysed over 1,000 medical reports across several cities, and we have worked alongside five plus doctors and hospitals.
Additionally, I also wrote a research paper focusing on the anxiety patients face when navigating complex medical diagnoses and jargon. This helps me to refine and expand the platform's impact.
Overall, to me, MediTrack is more than translation and analysis. It's part of a larger movement towards "Sovereign AI." As Indians, we need to build and enhance AI structures the Indian way for it to actually benefit us.
That's my bigger purpose. I would like to create systems tailored to India's languages, users, and specific needs, instead of relying on solutions built for English-speaking audiences. MediTrack was my first entry into this movement. It was based on the motivation that one’s health shouldn't have to wait. Patients shouldn’t experience so much anxiety before they even know the results of their report. And this shouldn't be normalised.