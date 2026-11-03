Student teachers must help up to eight adults become literate to earn academic credits under ULLAS

Credits depend on learners passing the assessment

The guidelines make clear that student teachers will not receive academic credits simply for registering as volunteers or conducting literacy classes. Their assigned learners must appear for and pass the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT) to receive ULLAS literacy certification.

The assessment is conducted twice a year. Learners who meet the requirements receive certification through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

The guidelines state that credits or equivalent grades and marks will be awarded only after the assigned learners have been assessed and certified as literate. No monetary incentives will be provided to student teachers for their participation.

Student teachers will register as volunteer teachers through the ULLAS mobile application, with support from their teacher education institutions. Their responsibilities include identifying adult learners, preparing lesson plans, conducting regular classes, assessing progress and helping learners prepare for the FLNAT.

They must also maintain learner profiles, progress reports and assessment records, along with a reflective report documenting their teaching experience. The guidelines call for multilingual and inclusive teaching methods suited to learners’ different backgrounds and needs. Lessons are expected to cover basic reading, writing and numeracy, as well as life skills such as digital and financial literacy.