Student teachers must help up to eight adults become literate to earn academic credits under ULLAS

The Union Ministry of Education has made adult literacy work mandatory for students enrolled in teacher education programmes recognised by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). Under new guidelines for the ULLAS scheme, student teachers must help between five and eight non-literate adults acquire foundational literacy and numeracy skills, with academic credits linked to the learners’ successful certification.
The guidelines were launched by Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary. They apply to recognised programmes including the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed), Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed), Master of Education (M.Ed), Master of Physical Education (M.P.Ed), Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) and the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP).
The required number of learners depends on the duration of the course. Students enrolled in two-year programmes must help at least five adults become literate, those in three-year programmes must work with at least six, and those in four-year programmes must help eight learners achieve certification.
Credits depend on learners passing the assessment
The guidelines make clear that student teachers will not receive academic credits simply for registering as volunteers or conducting literacy classes. Their assigned learners must appear for and pass the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT) to receive ULLAS literacy certification.
The assessment is conducted twice a year. Learners who meet the requirements receive certification through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).
The guidelines state that credits or equivalent grades and marks will be awarded only after the assigned learners have been assessed and certified as literate. No monetary incentives will be provided to student teachers for their participation.
Student teachers will register as volunteer teachers through the ULLAS mobile application, with support from their teacher education institutions. Their responsibilities include identifying adult learners, preparing lesson plans, conducting regular classes, assessing progress and helping learners prepare for the FLNAT.
They must also maintain learner profiles, progress reports and assessment records, along with a reflective report documenting their teaching experience. The guidelines call for multilingual and inclusive teaching methods suited to learners’ different backgrounds and needs. Lessons are expected to cover basic reading, writing and numeracy, as well as life skills such as digital and financial literacy.
Institutions will oversee implementation
Teacher education institutions will be responsible for coordinating the programme and monitoring student teachers’ work. Heads of institutions will appoint nodal officers to work with state and district authorities, identify adult learners and allocate them to student teachers.
The guidelines provide two routes for identifying learners. Under institutional tagging, state authorities can allocate learners to teacher education institutions. Under individual tagging, student teachers can identify non-literate adults themselves and register them through the ULLAS system.
Institutions are also expected to work with schools, local bodies, non-governmental organisations and community groups to find learners. Where sufficient non-literate adults are not available, student teachers may be assigned alternative activities, including helping newly literate adults enrol in NIOS open basic education programmes, supporting community learning centres, facilitating vocational education or undertaking research-based fieldwork.
The guidelines assign responsibilities to several national and state bodies, including the NCTE, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), State Councils of Educational Research and Training (SCERTs), District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs), State Literacy Mission Authorities and district administrations.
The ministry said the guidelines were developed by the Department of School Education and Literacy following consultations with stakeholders. They aim to make teacher education institutions part of the country's wider adult literacy effort.
What is the ULLAS programme?
ULLAS, short for Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society, is the Centre's New India Literacy Programme. Launched in 2022-23, it is a centrally sponsored scheme for adults aged 15 and above who missed the opportunity to receive formal schooling.
The programme runs from 2022 to 2027 and aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which calls for greater access to adult education and lifelong learning. Its curriculum covers foundational literacy and numeracy, critical life skills, vocational skills, basic education and continuing education.
ULLAS uses both online and offline learning. Adults can access learning materials in regional languages through the Education for All section of the DIKSHA platform and the ULLAS mobile application. In-person instruction takes place through volunteer-led classes and community learning centres known as Samajik Chetna Kendras.
The scheme relies on volunteers from schools, higher education institutions, teacher education colleges, universities and local communities. Volunteers can also include members of the National Service Scheme (NSS), National Cadet Corps (NCC), Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, civil society organisations, Anganwadi workers and other literate community members.
A wider role for teacher education
The new guidelines build on earlier efforts to involve college students and teacher trainees in adult literacy. In 2023, the University Grants Commission asked universities and colleges to involve students as volunteers under ULLAS, with credit scores and certificates for their participation. The NCTE also issued directions for teacher education institutions to involve their students in teaching non-literate adults.