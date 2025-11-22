Student suicides spark national outrage: Experts demand “mentally healthy schools”

A class-10 student of St Columba’s School in New Delhi, who once dreamed of becoming “the next Shah Rukh Khan”, died by suicide on Tuesday after jumping from the Rajendra Place Metro station platform. The boy had allegedly endured months of teacher harassment. Four staff members, including the headmistress, have since been suspended after an FIR was registered, reported PTI.

The incident is part of a disturbing recent surge, a 17-year-old girl in Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) died by suicide after alleged physical assault by a teacher, while a nine-year-old Class-4 girl in Jaipur jumped from the fourth floor of her school following prolonged bullying.

“Suicidality is everyone’s responsibility”

Mental health expert Neha Kirpal stressed that blaming only schools or parents is counterproductive.

She emphasises that “suicidality is everyone’s responsibility” -- encompassing teachers, parents, caregivers, staff, and the wider community -- and no one can absolve themselves of it.

“PTAs and school associations need to collaborate to address suicidality systemically and preventively. Suicidal thoughts rarely emerge and act out suddenly; they progress through multiple phases, often overlooked due to myths or assumptions. The public narrative of sudden shock often absolves society of responsibility, even though warning signs usually exist. It is crucial to recognise these signs early and respond in a safe, supportive manner for the child,” Kirpal, co-founder of Amaha Health and India Mental Health Alliance, told PTI.

India accounts for “one-third of the global suicide burden, and suicide is now the leading cause of death among youth aged 15-29”.

Call for legislation on “Mentally Healthy Schools”

Kirpal, co-author of Homecoming: Mental Health Journeys of Resilience, Healing and Wholeness, urged lawmakers to introduce mandatory standards for “mentally healthy schools”.

“There are global initiatives known as ‘mentally healthy schools’, which assess whether a school meets key standards across areas such as staff training, counsellor availability, and resource allocation to qualify as a mentally healthy institution. Currently, our school system faces a significant policy and implementation deficit, with too few counsellors, inadequate training, limited budgets, and an absence of structured mental health frameworks,” she said.

Clinical psychologist Jayanti Dutta added that even existing counsellors often fail to intervene, while overworked teachers and indifferent administrations create a toxic environment.

Parents demand strict action, including government takeover

Aparajitha Gautam, president of the Delhi Parents’ Association, accused many private schools of being “commercialised, insensitive, and defensive”.

“I know for a fact that in these schools, children’s complaints often go unheard, with principals sometimes dismissing concerns by blaming the child. Many such schools maintain counsellors only on paper, while anti-bullying committees and PTAs remain largely hidden or inactive,” she said.

Gautam demanded criminal prosecution of school managements, immediate cancellation of recognition, and government takeover of erring institutions.

“If schools know that ignoring complaints or harassing children could result in licence cancellation, things will improve,” she asserted.