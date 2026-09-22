"Student suicides outnumber farmer suicides": NCP SP's Anish Gawande slams IIT Bombay in student death row



"No young person takes their own life just because they were caught cheating. Clearly, there's a bigger problem at play over here. We know that caste discrimination is a problem on IIT campuses; we know that the pressure that young students face is a problem at IIT campuses. So many of the other students who have died by suicide come from a wide variety of backgrounds," he said.

"So instead of arriving at solutions to this issue, the politicisation that you're seeing with this issue is condemnable, and strict action needs to be taken against all those involved in such an incident. And until an inquiry is finalised, no results should be published," he added.

Further, he slammed the institution for publishing details of the incident before verification of the claims of any cheating or the professors responsible in the case.