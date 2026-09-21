Student suicide: IIT Bombay's Dean Prof Suryanarayana Doolla removed

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Monday said Prof Suryanarayana Doolla has been removed from the Dean's post with immediate effect, days after a student's suicide.

The institute's director, Prof Shireesh Kedare, in an official mail, said that Prof Doolla, presently serving as Dean (Administrative Affairs), has been removed from the post, as per officials.

"Any further action will be taken after investigation," the director added.

Earlier, Prof Doolla served as Dean (Student Affairs).