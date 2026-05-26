Student’s family credits internet support for progress in CBSE row

New Delhi: After a CBSE student Vendant's post about an alleged answer sheet mix-up garnered online attention, his brother Siddhant Srivastava on Tuesday said the board has reached out to the family and sent the correct answer sheet.



Speaking to ANI, Srivastava revealed that his brother's marks have been increased, but they will apply for revaluation as there are some irregularities according to them.

"The problem was that his answer sheet was exchanged with someone else's, and the marks we received were based on someone else's answer sheet. We emailed the complaint to CBSE, made a video, and also gave an interview to a news channel and tweeted as well," he said.



He stated that the public attention led to rectification by CBSE, stating, "When this matter received a lot of public attention, CBSE reached out to us and sent us the correct answer sheet."

"In that, Vedant's marks were 65 earlier, and now they have become 74. We will put it further for re-evaluation because we have seen that in some places where he should have been given marks, zero marks have been given in some questions, even though he has written the full answer. So we will go for re-evaluation for that," he explained.