Pune: A 19-year-old engineering student was trapped inside a campus lift for nearly 12 hours after a technical malfunction at her college in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said on Sunday.
The incident occurred around 6-7 pm on Wednesday when the student of MIT College in Loni Kalbhor was leaving after attending lectures.
"She was the last student to leave and was coming down from the fifth floor when the lift stopped following repeated power interruptions," Loni Kalbhor senior police inspector Samadhan Pawar told PTI.
As no students were left in the college at the time, the incident went unnoticed, he said.
When the student did not return home, her parents and her sister, who also studies at the same college, searched for her. The family approached the Loni Kalbhor police station around 9 pm (on Wednesday) and reported her missing.
Police registered a kidnapping case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched a search operation. Police personnel searched the college premises and nearby buildings and areas until around 5 am (on Thursday).
"The student was subsequently found trapped inside the lift on the fifth floor of the college and rescued safely at around 7 am," Pawar said.
The parents later informed police that they had no complaint after their daughter was found safe.
However, police have written to the college seeking details of measures being taken to prevent such incidents and improvements required in the lift's functioning, the police officer said.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.