Student protests force around 500 French schools to shut, partly close

"In the face of serious and unfounded accusations of so-called brutal and disproportionate interventions that would moreover be directed against "racialized youth from working-class neighborhoods," I obviously wish to reject this outright and once again offer my full support to the internal security forces that I lead, thanking them for their unwavering commitment in recent days as part of the high school movement and for the days to come. They deserve something other than this kind of totally disconnected accusatory rhetoric from the real world. It is very serious and very worrying," he added.