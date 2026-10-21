Student protests erupt across Indonesia over rising living costs, forest fires

Jakarta : Student protests erupted across Indonesia over rising living costs, economic concerns and forest fires, with demonstrators criticising President Prabowo Subianto's policies on the second anniversary of his administration, The Jakarta Post reported.

Demonstrations took place in Jakarta, Yogyakarta and Bandung in West Java on Tuesday, as students and civil society groups voiced concerns over economic pressures, environmental damage and civil liberties.

In Jakarta, hundreds of university students gathered around the Tugu Tani monument, demanding action on rising living costs and the government's handling of forest and peatland fires. The fires have generated toxic haze, disrupted flights, forced school closures and raised public health concerns.

Protesters called on the government to declare the prolonged forest fires a national disaster, prosecute companies responsible for environmental damage, tackle corruption and make education and healthcare more affordable. They also demanded stronger protection for freedom of expression.