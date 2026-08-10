Student protestors in Ranchi begin march to Assembly, say "march will be peaceful, constitutional"



"We extend our birthday wishes to Chief Minister Hemant Soren. As a return gift to the state's youth, we request him to fulfil the genuine demands of the student community today. We seek moral support from the people of Jharkhand as we press for fair recruitment," Paswan added.

The protest follows weeks of agitation over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Protesting students continue to demand an independent probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alongside structural administrative reforms.

In response to the planned march, local authorities in Ranchi have heightened security across critical transit corridors and deployed police contingents around the Vidhan Sabha premises to preserve law and order.