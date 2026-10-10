Student protesters detained while attempting to march towards EC office in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Members of student organisations were detained on Saturday when they attempted to march towards the Election Commission office here, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls.

The protesters gathered at Freedom Park here and raised slogans demanding the scrapping of the SIR process amid heavy security arrangements. They were allegedly detained shortly after attempting to march towards the EC office.

According to organisers, the demonstration was jointly organised by several student organisations, including the All India Students' Association (AISA), Students' Federation of India (SFI), All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO) and All India Students' Federation (AISF).