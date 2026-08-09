Student organisations begin discussing campaign issues for upcoming DUSU elections

New Delhi: With upcoming Delhi University Students' Union elections likely to be held in September, student organisations are carrying forward the spirit of recent Jantar Mantar protests and discussing campaign issues, including admission-related concerns and recurring demands such as metro concessions.
Leaders of various student groups said prospective candidates have started reaching out to students across colleges and assessing issues that could form the core of their campaigns.
Anjali, DU secretary of the All India Students' Association (AISA), said the recent student mobilisation at Jantar Mantar could provide a basis for a broader alliance among Left student organisations.
"There is a common enemy, as we have seen in the recent Jantar Mantar protests. We are hoping that there will be a Left alliance between AISA and SFI like last year, so that we can carry forward the values of the recent student protests," she said.
AISA's broader demands include the rollback of the National Education Policy (NEP) and the disbanding of the National Testing Agency (NTA), she said.
"For the DUSU elections, of course, the issues will be much more concentrated on the students and what they want," Anjali added.
A Delhi University activist associated with the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) said the recent Jantar Mantar protests and the hunger strike undertaken by the organisation had demonstrated the ability of students to mobilise around their demands.
"There have been several problems with the DU administration: seats, courses and several other issues. There has been chaos," he said.
The activist said recurring student concerns, including the demand for metro passes and concessions, were also likely to feature in the campaign.
"These are recurring issues and will definitely be taken up. However, at this stage, potential candidates are scouting colleges and meeting students to understand what the most important issues are," he said.
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is also assessing issues at the college level before finalising its campaign strategy, with its focus expected to be on concerns faced by students in their everyday academic and campus life.
Student organisations are expected to intensify their outreach in the coming weeks as potential candidates begin meeting students and gauging campus-level concerns ahead of the elections.
In the last DUSU elections, NSUI won one post while ABVP secured three seats.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.