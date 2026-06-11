Student gifts vehicle to teacher in appreciation of educational aid

HAVERI: In a touching gesture of gratitude, a former student gifted a brand-new car to his school teacher who had once supported his education during difficult times.

The emotional move took place during the farewell programme of the teacher, CS Vastrad, who retired from Kumareshwara High School at Hanagal in Haveri district.

The farewell, organised by the Kumareshwara Vidyavardhaka Trust, was attended by more than 1,000 alumni of the school. Among them was Naveen Hulihalli, a 2007 batch SSLC student, who surprised everybody by gifting him the car as a token of gratitude.

Naveen, who is currently working in a reputed MNC company in Bengaluru, had lost his father during childhood and was struggling to cope with poverty.

He was on the verge of discontinuing his education when Vastrad stepped in and supported him like a father. Naveen said the teacher not only taught lessons from textbooks but also showed students how to face life’s struggles. “He was not just a teacher to me.

Until I completed my post-graduation, he stood by me like a father. I wanted to express my gratitude to the person who changed my life. This car is only a small symbol of my lifelong respect and gratitude,” he said.

The emotional moment unfolded in the presence of Sri Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swamiji of Hanagal Kumareshwara Mutt. As the new car was brought near the stage and the keys were handed over, Vastrad was in tears. “I only did my duty as a teacher. Seeing thousands of my students together today and receiving the blessings of the Swamiji is the biggest award for me. Naveen’s love and respect have left me speechless,” he said.

This story has been written by Kiran Balannanavar.