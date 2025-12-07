Student death on Odisha campus prompts family complaint and police inquiry

CUTTACK: A second-year MBA student of Sri Sri University near Baranga here died under mysterious circumstances on the campus late on Thursday night.

While the university officials reportedly told his family members that he had died by suicide, the latter alleged foul play and filed a police complaint in the connection.

The deceased Mrutynjaya Bedanta of Baraghodi village under Khaira police station in Balasore district, was residing in the hostel of the varsity. His father Hemant Kumar Bedanta has filed a FIR in Baranga police station alleging that his son may have been murdered.

According to the FIR, Hemant last spoke to his son around 10 pm when Mrutynjaya reportedly said he was going to his room after having dinner at the hostel canteen. However, around midnight, he received a call from the university staff informing him that the condition of his son was serious and he was being rushed to a private hospital in Cuttack.

“When I reached the hospital, they told he was no more. I saw blood oozing from his nose and eyes, and injuries on his head. The university staff claimed that he had consumed poison. They also pressurised me to take the body without postmortem. I suspect that my son was murdered as I believe he did not end his own life,” stated Hemant in the FIR while urging police for a thorough investigation.

Baranga police station IIC Debendra Kumar Biswal said basing on the statements from his hostel mates, an unnatural death case has been registered. The body has been seized and sent for postmortem. Further action will taken after the report arrives, he said.

Efforts to elicit response from the university authorities in the matter proved futile.