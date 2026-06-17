Rahul Gandhi’s student convention in Kota sparks debate ahead of NEET-UG retest

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday alleged that Rahul Gandhi's visit to Rajasthan for a student convention in Kota has been organised by the Congress leader's "toolkit gang" to mislead the youth for political gain.
Gandhi is set to address a student convention in Kota on Wednesday. The event has been organised by the Congress as part of its outreach to students and youth affected by "paper leaks" and alleged examination-related irregularities.
Speaking to reporters, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that local Congress leaders are forcing students to join the event as well as threatening guest house and paying guest (PG) owners to ensure a large turnout to serve Gandhi's "petty politics".
"When students want to study and rewrite their (NEET) exam, why is it that you and your leaders are threatening students and other stakeholders? Why are you playing with the students' future by acting like a villain?" Bhatia asked Gandhi.
"This is what Rahul Gandhi is all about. Anarchy, negative politics and pessimism. Destroy everything that comes in his way," he added.
Bhatia alleged that the Congress has organised the event to "mislead" the youth for political gains.
"The entire protest has been sponsored by the toolkit gang, whose kingpin is Rahul Gandhi. The motive is to play with the future of the youth, who are preparing to write their exam," he said.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to re-conduct the NEET-UG exam on June 21 for admission into medical courses. The medical entrance test, held on May 3, was cancelled by the NTA on May 12 amid allegations of a paper leak. The CBI is currently investigating the case.
Bhatia alleged that the Congress' Wednesday event in Kota raises many questions and reflects the "poisonous and negative" mindset of Gandhi.
"There are some very pertinent questions that need to be asked. First, when a responsible government has taken a strong decision of conducting the test again, then why is anarchist Rahul Gandhi hellbent on playing with the future of the students, forcing them to join the protest when they want to study and prepare for the re-exam?" the BJP leader asked Gandhi.
He said that the Supreme Court has also "approved" the government's decision after hearing the matter.
"Are you above the Supreme Court of India? Is your priority only to ensure that you have a successful political career even if it means that it destroys the career of millions of students?" Bhatia asked Gandhi.
"This is cheap and petty politics. The students and the youth of the country will never forgive you," he charged.
The BJP leader alleged that papers of 19 competitive exams were leaked when the Congress was in power in Rajasthan.
"And the then deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot had infamously castigated your government and said that there is a magician of paper leak and that magician is the then chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot," Bhatia said.
"Have you apologised to the youth of the country? Is there any remorse or repentance?" the BJP leader asked Gandhi.
A day before his student convention in Kota, Gandhi alleged that the Modi government is shattering crores of dreams every day using the tools of paper leaks, exam mismanagement, cancelled recruitments, skyrocketing fees and privatisation.
He said securing the future of every young Indian is the Centre's responsibility but both responsibility and integrity are concepts "alien" to the government.
"My young and Gen Z friends, one thing is clear to me, and I want you to engrain this in your heart as well: securing the future of every young Indian is the government's responsibility. Yet, both responsibility and integrity are concepts alien to the Modi government," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said in a post in Hindi on X.
The Congress' Kota event is the first in a series of student conventions that Gandhi will address across the country.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's proposed student interaction with students in Kota has sparked a political row in Rajasthan, with the BJP and some students questioning its timing just days before the NEET re-examination scheduled for June 21.
On Tuesday, BJP workers led by the party's Kisan Morcha held a protest in Kota, alleging that students should be allowed to focus on their studies ahead of the examination.
Meanwhile, Gehlot alleged that the administration in Kota is removing hoardings related to Gandhi's proposed interactive programme with students.
The former Rajasthan chief minister claimed that while the administration during the previous Congress government in the desert state cooperated when hoardings of programmes organised by the BJP were installed, the current regime of the saffron party is removing publicity material related to Gandhi's event.
He claimed that the action reflects the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) nervousness over the programme and termed it a political conspiracy.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.