Rahul Gandhi’s student convention in Kota sparks debate ahead of NEET-UG retest

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday alleged that Rahul Gandhi's visit to Rajasthan for a student convention in Kota has been organised by the Congress leader's "toolkit gang" to mislead the youth for political gain.

Gandhi is set to address a student convention in Kota on Wednesday. The event has been organised by the Congress as part of its outreach to students and youth affected by "paper leaks" and alleged examination-related irregularities.

Speaking to reporters, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that local Congress leaders are forcing students to join the event as well as threatening guest house and paying guest (PG) owners to ensure a large turnout to serve Gandhi's "petty politics".