Student-centric reforms and quality improvement take priority, says HPBOSE chairman

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Chairman Dr Rajesh Sharma on Tuesday underscored student-centric education, quality improvement and holistic development as key priorities during his visit to Rohru, where he interacted with students, teachers and officials to review the ground-level functioning of schools.

As part of the visit, Dr Sharma inspected PM SHRI Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Rohru, and Aradhana Public School. He also addressed students during morning assemblies, urging them to remain disciplined, work hard and aim high in life.

"Academic excellence alone is not enough. Positive thinking, strong moral values and active participation in sports and co-curricular activities are equally important for the holistic development of students. We aim to create confident, responsible and well-rounded citizens," Dr. Sharma said.

He added that the education system in the state must continuously evolve in line with the aspirations of students and society.

Later, he held a detailed interaction with teachers, seeking feedback on improving educational quality and strengthening student outcomes. He also discussed operational challenges faced at the grassroots level and encouraged open communication with the Board.

"Feedback from schools is invaluable. Suggestions from teachers and educational institutions will serve as the foundation for meaningful and positive reforms in the examination system and the broader education framework," he said.

Dr. Sharma emphasised that stronger coordination between schools and the Board would help build a more responsive and effective education system.

During the visit, he also called on Rohru Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dharmesh Ramotra. The two discussed issues related to education, regional development and public welfare, along with ways to improve coordination between administrative and education departments for better service delivery.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister late Virbhadra Singh, Dr Sharma paid floral tributes at his statue and recalled his contribution to the state's development.

"Late Raja Virbhadra Singh's contribution to the development of Himachal Pradesh, public welfare and the strengthening of democratic values will always be remembered. His visionary leadership will continue to inspire future generations of the state," he said.

The visit is part of HPBOSE's continued outreach initiative aimed at directly engaging with educational institutions and stakeholders to enhance the quality of education across Himachal Pradesh.