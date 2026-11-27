Chandigarh: Panjab University Vice Chancellor Tankeshwar Kumar on Thursday outlined a roadmap to position the university among India's top 10 and the world's top 100 universities, with a student-centric approach at its core.
The roadmap focuses on academic excellence, research, technology integration, financial sustainability, skill development and student welfare, said Kumar, who assumed the charge as vice-chancellor on Wednesday.
Sharing his vision during an interaction with the media here, Kumar, a PU alumnus and former PU faculty member, said academic quality would remain non-negotiable.
He emphasised that the university's faculty and research capabilities, particularly in the science departments, would be key to strengthening its national and international standing.
The university would also work towards improving its performance in QS and Times Higher Education rankings, while focus would also be on improving the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER), he added.
He noted that filling vacant faculty positions was among his immediate priorities. Over 50 per cent of faculty positions are currently vacant, and advertisements for 50 posts have already been issued.
Around 100 non-teaching positions will also be advertised shortly, he said.
On financial sustainability, the vice chancellor said the university would explore alternative revenue sources without increasing the financial burden on students.
He said he would prefer not to burden students through any fee hike.
Online courses and other alternative resources would be developed to generate additional revenue. The university would also approach the Central and Punjab governments for financial assistance and focus on better utilisation of its internal resources, he added.
Highlighting the growing relevance of Artificial Intelligence (AI), he said AI-enabled courses needed to be integrated into the university curriculum to equip students with skills relevant to the changing job market.
Referring to his experience at other universities, where he introduced AI-based courses for all subjects, he stressed that AI skills were becoming essential across employment sectors.
He also emphasised the need to strengthen industry-academia partnerships and expand internship opportunities to provide students with practical exposure alongside their academic studies.
The university would strengthen industry-academia partnerships and work with companies to expand internship opportunities for students, enabling them to gain practical experience alongside their academic studies, he added.
Student well-being, particularly mental health and substance abuse prevention, would also remain a priority, he further said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.