Student bodies seek withdrawal of St Stephen's dress code restricting shorts

New Delhi: Student organisations on Wednesday criticised Delhi University's St. Stephen's College over a newly issued campus dress code prohibiting students from wearing shorts in classrooms, laboratories and several common areas.
They argued that the move amounted to "moral policing" and infringed upon students' personal liberty.
The criticism came after the college issued a notice, dated July 26, asking all junior members to adhere to campus regulations, including a ban on wearing shorts in classrooms, tutorials, laboratories, the chapel, assembly hall, library and dining hall.
The notice also reiterated that the college campus is a smoke-free zone, urged students to maintain cleanliness and directed them to carry valid identity cards at all times.
The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) demanded that the college withdraw the dress code, calling it an attack on students' constitutional rights.
"The Constitution of India guarantees every citizen the freedom to decide what they wear, what they eat and what they say. The purpose of educational institutions is to nurture free thought and critical thinking, not to impose unnecessary restrictions on students' personal choices," NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar said in a statement.
Jakhar further alleged that attempts were being made to impose an ideological agenda on educational institutions and said universities should remain spaces for democratic dialogue, scientific temper and freedom of expression.
Referring to a statement made by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in Parliament, Jakhar claimed the dress code reflected what he described as a growing ideological influence over universities and colleges.
The NSUI demanded that the St. Stephen's administration immediately withdraw the notification, engage in dialogue with students and uphold their constitutional rights and personal liberty.
The Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) also opposed the directive, saying it upheld the right to freedom of expression and that the college should refrain from "moral policing".
"It should be noted that the college administration has directed students not to wear shorts in specific academic and common areas, including the chapel, library, classrooms, dining hall and assembly hall. The college must refrain from moral policing and immediately withdraw the notification," the organisation said in a statement.
The July 26 notice, signed by Principal Susan Elias, states that junior members are required to "strictly adhere" to the campus regulations.
There was no immediate response on the issue from the St. Stephen's College administration.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.