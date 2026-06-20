Student behind AI-generated re-NEET paper remanded till June 22

Jaipur, June 20 (IANS) In a major breakthrough ahead of the re-conduct of the NEET-UG examination on Sunday, Bhilwara Police busted a fake question paper racket allegedly operated through Telegram by a 19-year-old youth who used Artificial Intelligence (AI) and online resources to create and sell fake exam papers. A court has remanded Akash to police custody until June 22.
The accused, Akash Chaudhary, was arrested on Thursday night, while a minor accomplice who allegedly helped manage the Telegram group and add members was detained on Friday.
According to investigators, Akash had an idea of circulating a fake paper soon after the nationwide controversy surrounding the alleged NEET paper leak and subsequent cancellation of the examination.
Police said he began collecting NEET study material, question banks, and probable questions from Google and other online sources.
Driven by the desire to make quick money, he allegedly compiled a fake question paper using AI tools and self-curated content before marketing it as an authentic leaked paper.
To sell the forged paper, Akash created a Telegram group named “Paper Mafia”, which eventually attracted 54 members, including NEET aspirants from Rajasthan and other states. Police investigation revealed that seven members purchased the fake paper.
The accused allegedly earned around ₹18,000, charging between Rs 2,000 and Rs 4,000 per candidate.
Investigators said Akash attempted to evade detection by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) linked to a US-based server while operating the Telegram channel.
However, the group's suspicious activities and the provocative name "Paper Mafia" drew the attention of Intelligence agencies and local police.
Acting on technical surveillance and Intelligence inputs, police laid a trap in Patel Nagar and arrested the accused on Thursday night.
During the operation, police recovered, two mobile phones, a bank passbook and NEET preparation material and notebooks. The seized devices are being examined to determine the full extent of the fraud and identify any additional accomplices or beneficiaries. The accused man's family has expressed shock over the arrest, describing Akash as a bright student preparing for competitive examinations.
Family members claimed the incident stemmed from immaturity and poor judgment rather than criminal intent.
According to Sadar Deputy Superintendent of Police Nemichand Chaudhary, Akash Chaudhary, a resident of Patel Nagar, Bhilwara, originally belongs to Churu district. His family has lived in Bhilwara for nearly 25 years, and his father works in the RIICO industrial area.
Police said Akash was preparing for recruitment into the Indian Air Force when he allegedly became involved in the fake paper scam.
The investigation is continuing to ascertain whether the accused had links to any larger examination fraud network and to identify all individuals involved in the circulation and purchase of the forged question paper.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.