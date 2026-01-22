'Stronger India-EU ties will de-risk world economy'

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday emphasised that stronger India-EU relations will de-risk the world economy by cooperating on resilient supply chains and stabilise the global order through stronger trade, mobility and security partnerships.



Jaishankar met and interacted with ambassadors from several European countries and discussed the current global situation.



In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to interact with the Ambassadors from EU countries today."



The discussions focused on the growing uncertainty in global affairs. "Spoke to them about the current state of the world with volatility and instability as the new normal," he added.