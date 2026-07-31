"Won't spare anyone playing with the future of children": PM Modi hails passage of stringent anti-paper leak bill

New Delhi, India (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said a strong anti-paper leak bill had been passed by both Houses of Parliament as part of the government's efforts to tackle the menace that has threatened the future of children.
In a fresh video message on Instagram, Modi said paper leaks in various examinations have become a major challenge not only for students but also for the Centre and many states.
Therefore, it had become necessary to bring comprehensive changes to the education system to deal with the problem, he said.
"The Centre and many states have been facing the paper leak problem for several years," he said, adding that the government had been continuously working to establish an efficient examination system.
"We will not spare the paper leak gangs, paper leak mafia and those playing with the future of children," the prime minister said.
Highlighting the steps taken by the government, Modi said a task force had been constituted, fast-track courts were being set up, and suggestions were being taken from states to strengthen the examination process and prevent irregularities.
He said the government was committed to ensuring that students get a fair opportunity.
"Paper leak incidents will not be allowed to continue unchecked. Our campaign against this menace will continue in future too," Modi said.
Parliament on Thursday passed a bill to amend the anti-paper leak law to introduce stricter punishments, with the government expressing its commitment to go the extra mile to safeguard the interests of students, who are the country's future.
The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, was cleared in the Rajya Sabha with a voice vote amid a walkout by several Opposition parties from the India bloc.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.