Development rooted in language: Droupadi Murmu

"That is why I or other Odia speakers like me can connect effortlessly with Munshi Premchand's stories or Mahadevi Verma's poems in Hindi while reading their Odia translations. Similarly, Hindi readers connect with Odia litterateurs like Fakir Mohan Senapati, Gopinath Mohanty and Pratibha Ray. Our national song 'Vande Mataram', composed in a mix of Bengali and Sanskrit, binds the emotions of all Indians into one thread," President Murmu said.