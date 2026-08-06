Striking the Balance: Nurturing family bonding alongside independent learning

Parents today want their children to feel emotionally secure and deeply connected to family, they also hope to raise independent learners capable of making decisions on their own. The challenge lies not in choosing one over the other, but in creating an environment where both can flourish.

"Education is a process that combines a supportive emotional atmosphere at home and an enabling atmosphere in school," says Nishi Dhanjal, Principal of Dharav High School, Jaipur. "The moment when children feel safe, they get curious, which turns the process of learning into an essential part of their lives."

Children are more willing to explore, take intellectual risks and face academic challenges when they grow up in an emotionally secure environment. The simple family rituals like sharing meals, walking in the evenings, and holding dialogues daily will build that foundation. When raised in an atmosphere in which it is okay to make mistakes, then one becomes emotionally ready for the school environment.

“Though emotional security starts from the very core of family life, it is the school that needs to create the perfect environment to develop independence. The modern classroom cannot be limited to providing immediate solutions but needs to stimulate proper questioning,” Nishi Dhanjal said.

Learning is not confined to the four corners of a classroom and the lessons found in textbooks when parents use everyday life as a means of learning. The budgeting of weekly pocket money, measuring food while cooking, and researching for a vacation spot are some examples. Even the basic family activity of analysing a book or news event over dinner is another opportunity to hone a child’s analytical skills and ability to communicate.

As children grow, the role of parents and teachers shifts from directing every step to guiding them with trust and encouragement. When homes provide emotional security and schools nurture curiosity and critical thinking, children develop not only independence but also the confidence and empathy needed to thrive.