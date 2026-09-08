Striking J&K medical interns demand written order on stipend hike as hunger strike enters second day

Srinagar, Sep 8 (IANS): The hunger strike by J&K medical interns demanding an increase in their monthly stipend entered its second day on Tuesday as the protesters said their protest would continue till a formal government order is issued.
People's Democratic Party's Budgam MLA Syed Aga Muntazir Mehdi joined the protesting interns, telling reporters that the continuing protest by the medical interns indicates that the priorities of the UT government are misplaced.
The interns, who have been protesting for over a week, are demanding an increase in their monthly stipend from Rs 12,300 to Rs 30,000. They have maintained that the agitation will continue until the government issues a written order on the demand.
The protesting interns said despite a manifold increase in the cost of living, their stipend has remained unchanged since 2018.
The latest escalation followed a meeting between representatives of the protesting interns and Health Minister Sakina Itoo. The interns said assurances were not sufficient and sought a formal order on the stipend enhancement.
Meanwhile, representatives of protesting medical interns will again meet Itoo on Tuesday to resolve the issue.
The protest involves interns from 10 Government Medical Colleges and two dental colleges across J&K. The interns have also cited the delay in implementing an earlier government recommendation on the issue. Government Order No. 538-JK(HME), issued in June 2023, had recommended enhancement of the stipend from the 2019 rate of Rs 12,300 to Rs 25,000.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Monday the matter should have been resolved earlier and acknowledged that the continuing agitation was affecting the interns’ work and training.
Health Minister Itoo had appealed to the interns to resume their duties, maintaining that patient care should not be affected by the protest.
Medical interns form an important part of J&K’s healthcare delivery system. They work in OPDs, operation theatres, emergencies and also attend to in-hospital patients in J&K. The hospitals are presently facing an acute shortage of staff during the last one week since the interns have struck work.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.